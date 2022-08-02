Left Menu

Zomato shares jump nearly 11 pc after June qtr earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 10:42 IST
Zomato shares jump nearly 11 pc after June qtr earnings
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Shares of online food delivery platform Zomato on Tuesday jumped nearly 11 percent after the company's consolidated net loss in the first quarter of the current financial year almost halved.

The stock climbed 10.67 percent to Rs 51.80 on the BSE. At the NSE, it zoomed 10.79 percent to Rs 51.30.

Zomato on Monday said its consolidated net loss in the first quarter of the current financial year almost halved to Rs 186 crore due to higher income.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 360.7 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter under review, the company's total income rose to Rs 1,582 crore against Rs 916.6 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

