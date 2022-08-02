S.Africa's RBPlat H1 profit falls 58.1% on lower metal prices, soaring costs

South Africa's Royal Bafokeng Platinum on Tuesday reported a 58.1% decline in half-year profit on lower metal prices and higher mining costs.

RBPlat's headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, fell to 7.67 rand ($0.4638) in the six months to June 30, from 18.32 rand previously.

($1 = 16.5380 rand)

