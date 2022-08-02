S.Africa's RBPlat H1 profit falls 58.1% on lower metal prices, soaring costs
Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 02-08-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 10:47 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa's Royal Bafokeng Platinum on Tuesday reported a 58.1% decline in half-year profit on lower metal prices and higher mining costs.
RBPlat's headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, fell to 7.67 rand ($0.4638) in the six months to June 30, from 18.32 rand previously.
($1 = 16.5380 rand)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- South Africa's
Advertisement