RBI's financial inclusion index rises; showing growth across all segments

The FI-Index comprises three broad parameters -- Access 35 per cent, Usage 45 per cent, and Quality 20 per cent with each of these consisting of various dimensions, which are computed based on several indicators.The FI-Index was constructed without any base year and as such it reflects the cumulative efforts of all stakeholders over the years towards financial inclusion.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 14:27 IST
  • India

The RBI's composite financial inclusion index (FI-Index) capturing the extent of financial inclusion across the country rose to 56.4 in March 2022, showing growth across all parameters.

The index captures information on various aspects of financial inclusion in a single value ranging between 0 and 100, where 0 represents complete financial exclusion and 100 indicates full financial inclusion. ''The value of FI Index for March 2022 stands at 56.4 vis-a-vis 53.9 in March 2021, with growth witnessed across all the sub-indices,'' the RBI said in a statement.

In August last year, the central bank said it has been conceptualised as a comprehensive index, incorporating details of banking, investments, insurance, postal, as well as the pension sector, in consultation with government and respective sectoral regulators. The FI-Index comprises three broad parameters -- Access (35 per cent), Usage (45 per cent), and Quality (20 per cent) with each of these consisting of various dimensions, which are computed based on several indicators.

The FI-Index was constructed without any 'base year' and as such it reflects the cumulative efforts of all stakeholders over the years towards financial inclusion. The index is now published annually.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

