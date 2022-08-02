Left Menu

SP Group sells entire stake in Jammu highway project to NIIF

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 14:41 IST
The Shapoorji Pallonji Group on Tuesday announced the divestment of its entire shareholding in SP Jammu Udhampur Highway Ltd to the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) for an undisclosed amount.

The group in a statement said SP Jammu Udhampur is the developer for the Jammu-Udhampur highway project under a concession from the National Highways Authority of India on a build-operate-transfer (annuity) basis.

According to the statement, the 64.5-km long 4-lane Jammu Udhampur Highway is of strategic national interest in India and enhances connectivity to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

It said the Jammu-Udhampur Highway was also one of the first projects in the highway sector to raise significant US dollar external commercial borrowings during the construction phase and subsequently re-financing the same through listed non-convertible debentures.

National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) is a collaborative investment platform for international and Indian investors, anchored by the Government of India, which manages funds with investments in different asset classes and diversified sectors.

Shapoorji Pallonji Infrastructure Capital Company Pvt. Ltd is a leading infrastructure development company, primarily focused on the power, roads, and port sectors.

