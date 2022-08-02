Lord's Mark Industries collaborates with Sensing Self to launch 99 per cent accuracy rate COVID-19 Saliva-based Rapid Antigen Test Kit in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): LordsMed, the pharma division of Lord's Mark Industries Pvt Ltd, has entered into an Exclusive partnership with Singapore-based diagnostics kit manufacturer Sensing Self Pvt Ltd to bring world's first COVID-19 saliva-based rapid antigen test kit to India. With a reduced turn-around time, the first-of-its-kind non-invasive rapid antigen test kit will make COVID mass screening scalable, a 99 per cent accuracy rate i.e., gold standard, affordable and accessible to facilitate the prevention of pandemic spread whenever there is a spike in the infection rate. The innovative technology collaboration marks LordsMed foray into the fast-growing rapid antigen diagnostic kit segment. It has plans to venture into the OEM manufacturing space in the diagnostics sector with its advanced manufacturing facility at Vasai near Mumbai which will be operational soon.

As a part of the agreement with Sensing Self, Lord's Mark Industries will collaborate with various government agencies and authorities to offer the COVID-19 saliva-based rapid antigen kits to support large-scale mass screening for COVID at various passenger transit points like airports apart from offices and manufacturing units. The company will also tie up with primary health centres (PHCs) in various rural areas to strengthen the COVID-19 mass-screening facility in the hinterland of the country. Sensing Self specialises in manufacturing non-invasive diagnostics solutions and innovative medical devices for effective disease screening. It leverages artificial intelligence and biotechnology to develop solutions which are disposable, biodegradable and mobile-ready.

Commenting on the partnership, Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder, Lord's Mark Industries Pvt Ltd, said, "The collaboration with Sensing Self is in line with our vision to make diagnostics and disease prevention services more accessible and affordable for the majority of the population. The world's first saliva-based rapid antigen test kit of Sensing Self will act as a game-changer at the mass-level COVID-19 antigen screening in India by making it easy and convenient, cost-efficient and accessible. The idea behind the collaboration is to explore the technology collaborations to make COVID-19 antigen screening scalable and deployable to the remote parts of the country." Commenting on the association, Shripal Gandhi, Co-founder and CEO, Sensing Self Pte. Ltd., "Our unique COVID-19 saliva-based rapid antigen test kit makes COVID infection detection faster, thus facilitating effective curbing of pandemic spread. Blood-based rapid antigen test often causes unease to people due to its invasive nature. On the other hand, the convenience makes our non-invasive saliva-based rapid antigen test kit effective for point-of-care and mass testing. We are pleased to partner exclusively with Lord's Mark Industries to launch our kit in India."

Lord's Mark Industries has been making rapid progress in the medtech space by entering into Strategic distribution partnerships with Dozee and Indian Railways PSU Braithwaite & Co. to set up health kiosks in PHCs across the country with the brand name 'Lords Sehat'. Lord's Mark Industries is working on exploring use of saliva based method for other than Antigen test as well. (glucose measurement, drug detection etc.). LordsMed is the global healthcare division of Lords Mark Industries Pvt. Ltd. It aims to become an integrated healthcare provider offering quality products in verticals encompassing therapeutic care (chronic & acute), hygiene care, animal care, pharma distribution, diagnostics and safety essentials. LordsMed is a manufacturer of in vitro diagnostic kits for COVID-19 (antigen and antibody), malaria and dengue. It is an authorized distributor partner of medical devices like glucometers, digital stethoscopes and health tracking devices. An authorized supplier of COVID-19 essentials like gloves, masks and sanitisers, LordsMed has partnered with Cipla for distributing their COVID essential range of products.

Sensing Self is founded by four entrepreneurs with over 25 years of individual contributions in the field of technology, bioscience and human growth and development working across the globe in multiple countries. The company combines the power of bio-scientists, technologists, nutritionists and integral development experts working in this area and following the path of integrative and functional medicinal practices while treating hundreds of individuals for reversal and prevention of diabetes or pre-diabetic state. The company has rolled out the world's first COVID-19 saliva-based rapid antigen test kit. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

