Dept of Financial Services (banking division), postal dept receive maximum graft-related grievances

The Department of Financial Services (banking division), the Department of Personnel and Training and the postal department have received the maximum number of public grievances under the corruption category in the first six months of this year, according to an official report.

The DFS (banking division) is also on the top of the list of government departments and ministries that got maximum number of public grievances under the ''harassment/atrocities category'' with 2,834 complaints received against it during the period.

The DFS division received 13,180 grievances during January 1 and July 25 under the corruption category, DoPT - which is the nodal authority for the anti-corruption related matters - got 2,086 and 1,592 plaints were raised against the Department of Posts, it said.

Besides them, the office of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India is also in the list with 1,739 grievances under the corruption category, 1,170 against Department of Consumer Affairs, 814 against Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, 313 against Ministry of Cooperation and 283 against Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Giving details of the public grievances related under the harassment/atrocities category, the report prepared by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) said 562 complaints were raised against the Ministry of Home Affairs, 465 against Coal Ministry, 426 against Ministry of Tribal Affairs, 268 against Ministry of Labour and Employment and 172 against Department of Consumer Affairs.

As many as 6,52,088 public grievances were received during the January and July 25 on Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) -– a portal that allows citizens to raise complaints, of which 6,16,979 were disposed, it said in its monthly report for July.

''In July 2022, 77,414 PG cases were received on the CPGRAMS portal, 68,567 PG cases were redressed and there exists a pendency of 1,03,558 PG cases. The pendency in the central secretariat has increased from 94,810 PG cases end June 2022 to 1,03,558 PG cases end July,'' the DARPG report said.

Of the total pendency, 2,035 are pending for more than a year, 12,468 for more than six months, 50,112 for less than six months and more than 45 days and 53,436 for less than 45 days.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, Department of Financial Services (Banking division), Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax), Department of Posts have received the maximum number of grievances in July 2022, it said.

As many as 22 ministries/departments have more than 1,000 pending grievances as on July 25, 2022, the report said.

''Two ministry/department namely Ministry of Cooperation (18,203) & Department of Health & Family Welfare (11,644) have the highest pending grievances for more than 45 days,'' it said.

The time limit to redress a public grievance has been reduced to a maximum of 30 days from 45 days, according to a DARPG order dated July 27.

''Department of Financial Service (Banking division) has the highest number of PG cases under the corruption category with 1,111 pending grievances,'' the report said.

The Department of Financial Services (Banking division) has received the maximum number of grievances (1,07,318) followed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment with 78,668 grievances received between January 1 and July 25, 2022, it said. ''Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax), Department of Posts & Ministry of Railways are the other top ministries which have received the maximum number of grievances,'' the report said. The Ministry of Cooperation also features in the list with 21,313 grievances received, rounding up the list of top 10, it said. Though these ministries/departments received high number of grievances, they also feature at the top in disposing the maximum number of grievances with Department of Telecommunication, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs & Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the report said.

The Ministry of Cooperation has the maximum pendency of 20,581 grievances followed by the Department of Health & Family Welfare with 15,583 grievances pending disposal, it said.

Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Department of Revenue, Department of Defence are among the top 10 ministries and departments with maximum number of pendency, the report said.

A total of 22 ministries and departments have more than 1,000 pending grievances as of 25th July.

All departments and ministries have been analysed on the basis of six categories -– Quality of service/ civic amenities, employee related, allegation of corruption /malpractices, harassment /atrocities, education & financial services -- out of the total of 23 categories available on the CPGRAMS portal.

The Department of Health & Family Welfare, Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax) and Department of Posts are among the top three ministries with pending grievances under quality-of-service category with Department of Telecommunication rounding up the list of top 5.

''And Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Department of Financial Services (banking & insurance Division) & Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs rounding up the list of top 10,'' the report said. ''Department of Financial Services (Banking division) tops the list under harassment/atrocities category as well with 440 pending grievances,'' it said.

