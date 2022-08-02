For effortless and fluid movement of glass doors, Hafele introduces Single Cylinder Floor Spring

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): For glass doors, you need hardware which enables effortless and fluid movement, bequeaths flawless aesthetics and delivers maintenance-free operations. Hafele's Range of Floor Springs seamlessly combines these qualities and caters to varying door widths and weight-bearing capacities. To this range, Hafele introduces its new Single Cylinder Floor Spring which comes with a weight carrying capacity of 100 kg and can fit doors with a width of up to 950 mm. This floor spring can be used to install both, wooden and glass doors and fits discreetly inside the floor, improving resistance to interference and vandalism. It also provides you the option to hang your doors without hinges, granting your interior space a more elegant and minimalist appearance. Designed for simple passage and improved user experience, this double action floor spring has a maximum opening angle of 120°, integrated hold-open and closing and latching speed adjustment functions. It is extremely sturdy and durable, having been tested for 500,000 cycles.

Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Jurgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries. The subsidiary has a strong nationwide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives. Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 130 shops along with over 1000 dealers situated across South Asia. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.

