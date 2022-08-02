Britain adds two new designations under Russia sanctions regime

The British government said on Tuesday it had sanctioned two former board members of oil company Rosneft: Didier Casimiro and Zeljko Runje.

The British sanction list said both were now subject to an asset freeze for "obtaining a benefit from or supporting the government of Russia by working as a manager of a government of Russia-affiliated entity".

