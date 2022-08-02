Left Menu

Goa: Elderly couple killed, three injured in car accident

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-08-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 19:33 IST
Two senior citizens died and three others were injured when the taxi they were travelling in dashed a compound wall near Margao town in South Goa in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place between Navelim and Cuncolim villages around 5.45 am, when the taxi, which was hired to pick up a family from the Dabolim airport, first hit the road divider and then dashed the compound wall, an official said.

The couple, Joaquim Rodrigues (72) and his wife Lina Albertina (74), was killed, while their daughter, granddaughter and driver sustained injuries in the accident, he said.

The family had arrived from Dubai and the taxi had been hired to pick them up from the airport, the official said.

According to the police, the taxi driver had dozed off at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, the official said.

