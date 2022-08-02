Data Patterns reports Q1 PAT at Rs 14.23 cr

Integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider Data Patterns (India) Ltd has reported a profit after tax at Rs 14.23 crore during April-June 2022 quarter, the company said on Tuesday. The city-based company had registered profit after tax at Rs 10.30 crore in corresponding quarter previous year. Total income during the quarter under review surged to Rs 70.08 crore as compared to Rs 37.65 crore registered same period last year, a company statement said. Commenting on the financial performance, Data Patterns chairman Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan said, ''Company delivered good Q1 results in line with our expectations. Our primary focus now is to create a strong order book and increase operational efficiency.'' ''Having completed all the major sub-systems in radar, electronic warfare, communications, avionics, Data Patterns is now focusing on developing complete systems with in-house design to address the huge market opportunities in the defence and aerospace segment..,'' Rangarajan also the company's managing director said.

