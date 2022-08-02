India's exports dips marginally to USD 35.24 billion in July

India's exports dipped marginally by 0.76 per cent to USD 35.24 billion in July, though the trade deficit tripled to USD 31.02 billion during the month, according to official data revealed on Tuesday.

The imports in July went up to USD 66.26 billion from USD 46.15 billion in the corresponding month last fiscal.

''Exports of USD 156.41 billion in first four months of the fiscal puts us on track to achieve USD 470 billion in the current fiscal comfortably,'' commerce secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said while giving details about the trade data.

The trade deficit was USD 10.63 in July 2021.

As per the data, the gold imports almost halved to USD 2.37 billion in July compared to USD 4.2 billion a year ago.

