Akasa Air to start flights on Chennai-Mumbai route from Sept 15

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 20:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air on Tuesday said it will start operating flights on the Chennai-Mumbai route from September 15.

The new carrier will launch commercial flight operations on August 7 by running its first service on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.

The airline will start services on the Bengaluru-Kochi and Bengaluru-Mumbai routes from August 13 and August 19, respectively.

''The newly commencing daily flights between Chennai and Mumbai will start from September 15, 2022," the airline's statement said.

Flying with the airline code QP, Akasa Air will begin commercial operations with two aircraft from August 07, it said.

It will add an additional two aircraft each month and by the end of 2023, it will have inducted 18 aircraft, the airline mentioned.

"It plans to add another 12 to 14 planes every 12 months, which will make up its order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, delivered over five years," it noted.

The carrier had on July 7 received its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

