First ship carrying Ukrainian grain sighted off Turkish coast -witness
Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 21:22 IST
The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets was sighted in the Black Sea off the coast of Turkey on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said, ahead of an inspection scheduled for Wednesday morning.
The vessel, the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, left the Ukrainian port of Odesa on Monday and the Turkish Defence Ministry said it was expected to reach the entrance to the Istanbul straits around 9 p.m. (1800 GMT).
