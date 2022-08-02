Liquor shops reopen in Delhi, 6 more zonal licenses surrendered

Liquor availability in Delhi is not likely to become normal soon with six more zonal licenses being surrendered even as private shops reopened here on Tuesday after Lt Governor V K Saxena approved the AAP government's move to extend excise licences of private vends as well as hotels and bars by a month. Officials said six zonal licensees have opted out of the extension and surrendered their licences, as a result of which, a total of 126 liquor vends will be closed now. This will further bring down the number of 468 liquor vends that were operational before July 31 in Delhi to 343. The private liquor vends in Delhi numbering 468 kept shutters down on Monday after their licenses expired on July 31. The vends opened again after the Excise department issued orders late on Monday night, giving a one-month extension of retail and wholesale licenses.

Thin crowd was seen outside some of these vends which opened in the early hours in different parts of the capital on Tuesday.

''Usually, business is slow in the morning hours. Also, it is Tuesday as well as the month of 'Sawan' during which many people avoid consuming alcohol,'' said a liquor store vendor in Laxmi Nagar.

The Excise department issued orders for extension of retail and wholesale licences up to August 31, on payment of applicable fee.

From September 1, the Excise Policy 2021-22 will seize to exist and the Delhi government will revert to the old excise regime and run liquor stores in the city through its corporations.

The six surrendered zonal licenses meant there will be no liquor vends in areas like Anand Vihar, Shakarpur, Jhilmil, Paharganj, Rohini E, Chandni Chowk, Sarita Vihar, Najafgarh, Greater Kaliash, Daryaganj among others.

Earlier, 10 zonal licenses were surrendered since March 31 this year. With six more zonal licenses being surrendered, of the total 32 zones, half will have no liquor vends during the transition period of one month, officials said.

''There is an overall atmosphere that is not conducive for business. Also, since the private licensees have been allowed to operate for just one month, there is less interest among them to continue,'' said one of the zonal licensee.

With 16 zonal licenses surrendered so far, the liquor availability in the city is unlikely to come to normal levels in the near future, he said.

Under the Excise Policy 2021-22, implemented from November 17, 2021, Delhi was divided into 32 zones with each zone having maximum 27 liquor vends. The zonal licenses were issued after an open bid by the interested parties.

In the over eight months of operation of the policy, only as many as around 644 retail liquor vends could open. With problems like action by civic agencies over violations of Master Plan in non-conforming areas and less than expected profits, the licensees gradually quit business and the number come down to 468.

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) disapproved the one-month extension by the government.

''Start-stop-start mode or very short-term extensions like a month disrupt the supply chain, create stock pile-ups or stock outs that take time to regain shape and flow,'' CIABC director general Vinod Giri said.

This is a loss to all stakeholders, be it the government, manufacturers, traders or the consumers, he said and hoped that the government will work out a permanent solution very soon.

Meanwhile, some shops selling liquor remained closed.

''Since the shops were closed on Monday, and because there was no order on the extension till late Sunday night, many workers scattered. Also, stocks had been sold out as our licences had expired on July 31. So, shops will reopen after these things are taken care off,'' said a zonal licensee.

A few people were seen outside a liquor shop in Janpath area. The vend employees said the licences are being renewed and liquor will be stocked before business resumes normally.

''There is liquor on the shelves, but they are not selling it and asking us to come later,'' said a customer outside the vend.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government-run Delhi Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS) and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) have been activated to open stores from September 1.

Prior to the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22 on November 17, 2021, the four corporations ran 475 of 864 liquor vends, while rest were being run by private licencees.

The four corporations will run the liquor stores as per the old excise policy regime before the government comes out with a new policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)