Sanjay Ghodawat conferred with the Maharashtra Leadership Award 2022

Sanjay Ghodawat, Founder & Chairman, Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), was felicitated with the prestigious Maharashtra Leadership Award 2022 for his Exemplary Contribution and Excellence in the Field of Education and Industry. The Honourable Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, conferred the trophy to the Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist at Pune Mirror's ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Along with the industrial sector, with one of India's fastest-growing conglomerates, SGG, Sanjay D Ghodawat is a leading name in the field of education, having established one of India's youngest yet renowned universities, Sanjay Ghodawat University (SGU), in 2009. The institution, which currently impacts more than 16,000 students from across the nation, has been recognised as Asia's fastest-emerging private educational institute by the World Consulting and Research Corporation (WCRC) and KPMG India.

After forming SGG in 1993, Mr Ghodawat rapidly diversified and entered various high-value industries such as Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Realty, Retail and Textiles. Driven by the vision and ambition to become the biggest, the best and the most valuable conglomerate globally, SGG boasts of a strong team comprising more than 10,000 employees and catering to millions of customers at the moment.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Ghodawat said, ''I thank the team at Pune Mirror and the Honourable Governor of Maharashtra for recognising and honouring me with the Maharashtra Leadership Award for Excellence in the Field of Education and Industry. It is an absolute privilege to be an awardee at this illustrious ceremony. Achieving this feat has been possible because of my parents' blessings and the support of my family, team, stakeholders, employees and well-wishers.'' A Mechanical Engineer and a licensed and certified pilot for helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft and power gliders, Mr Ghodawat has a string of regional and national awards to his credit. Recognitions include: GlobOil Philanthropist of the Year 2021, Ideal Business Award of Maharashtra, Maharashtra State Vanashree Puraskar, Bhartiya Udyog Ratna Award, 50 Outstanding Educational Entrepreneurs of India, Global Young Entrepreneur Award, Economic Times Award for Inspiring Business Leaders of India, Suryadatta National Award, Corporate Excellence Award, Jain Ratna Award and Samaj Bhushan Gaurav Award.

Mr Ghodawat has also bagged Economic Times's Game Changers of Maharashtra Award, Femina's Masters of Wisdom, and Saam TV's Global Achiever Award 2022, among others. Also acknowledged as 'The Times Most Powerful Leaders 2022' by the Times of India, Mr Ghodawat is among the most notable names for his work in the education and business sectors and philanthropy. About Sanjay Ghodawat Group Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has a presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail, and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. It has a strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000, and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1871496/Sanjay_Ghodawat_conferred.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757872/Sanjay_Ghodawat_Group_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)