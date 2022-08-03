PayPal registers in Indonesia, access unblocked, company says
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 03-08-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 13:21 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
U.S. payments firm PayPal has registered as an electronic systems operator in Indonesia and its customers can now access its services, the company said on Wednesday.
Indonesia had blocked PayPal's website on Saturday because of its failure to comply to licensing rules, but access to the website was temporarily opened starting Sunday to allow customers to transfer funds.
