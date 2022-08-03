Sebi rejigs market data advisory panel

Sebi has restructured its advisory committee on market data that recommends policy measures pertaining to securities market data access and privacy.

The market data advisory committee will now have 20 members, the latest information on the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) website showed.

Earlier, the committee had 21 members.

Sebi has replaced NSE's former MD and CEO Vikram Limaye from the list with the exchange's newly appointed chief Ashishkumar Chauhan.

Chauhan was the MD and CEO of rival bourse BSE.

Further, BSE did not find a place in the panel as the exchange's MD and CEO position is vacant after the departure of Chauhan. It is in the process of appointing a new one and the new chief of the bourse will find a place on the committee.

The committee is chaired by S Sahoo, Professor at National Law University, Delhi, and former chairperson of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

Also, the panel has CEOs of depositories, representatives of various stakeholders and senior officials of Sebi as members.

Subrata Sarkar, Professor, Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR) and National Institute of Securities Market (NISM) Director CKG Nair are the members of the panel.

Other members of the panel include -- Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO, Zerodha Broking Ltd; Ranjit Pawar, Managing Director, South Asia at Refinitiv; Sreekanth Nadella CEO & COO at Kfintech; Suhas Tuljapurkar Managing Partner, Legagis; Raman Uberoi Senior Advisor Government & Regulatory Relations at Crisil and Kiran Shetty, CEO and Regional Head - India & South Asia at SWIFT India.

In addition, Mahesh Vyas, MD of CMIE; Prithvi Haldea, chairman at Prime Database; Dhirendra Kumar Founder-CEO, Value Research and Anuj Kumar, CEO of CAMS are also part of the panel.

The scope of the work of the committee includes identifying segment-wise data perimeters, data needs and gaps, recommending data privacy and data access regulations applicable to market data. It is responsible for recommending appropriate policy for access to securities market data.

The committee also recommends standardisation of data definitions; data identification logic (usage of uniform codes for identifying and storing data - raw data and derived data) and data validation techniques (single source of truth, validation).

