DRI cracks down on illicit manufacturing; seizes drugs worth Rs 245 crore

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized drugs worth Rs 245 crore in crackdowns on illicit manufacturing of drugs including at a clandestine factory in Yamunanagar, Haryana, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. Continuing its crackdown on drug syndicates involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of drugs in the country, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers busted a clandestine factory in Yamunanagar, Haryana, that was involved in the illicit manufacture of Ephedrine, a controlled substance listed under Schedule A of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Regulation of Controlled Substances) Order, 2013, the ministry said.

Ephedrine is used in the manufacture of Methamphetamine - a party drug, more commonly known as ice, crystal meth, speed etc. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence operation led to seizure of 661 kg of Ephedrine and 5,200 kg of raw materials valued at Rs 133 crore in the international illicit market.

Specific intelligence was developed by DRI that illicit manufacture of chemical drugs was taking place at a clandestine factory in the rural areas adjoining Yamnunanagar, Haryana. During the searches carried out at the factory premises over a period of two days, starting 29th July 2022, a large consignment of Ephedrine weighting 661 kg was recovered along with over 5,200 kg of raw material, which was to be used for the manufacture of ephedrine. Equipment like centrifuges and glass line reactors, which were being used to manufacture the chemical drugs were also recovered. Two persons, including one of the financiers, have been arrested in this case and further investigations are underway.

In another case, DRI officers intercepted a person at Bengaluru Railway Station, search of whose bag led to the recovery of 16 kg heroin valued at Rs 112 crore in the international illicit market, which was ingeniously concealed in the false cavity of the trolley bag. This person had arrived in Bengaluru by the morning flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and was on his way to New Delhi, when he was intercepted. The said person has been arrested and further investigations are underway. Busting of a factory manufacturing illicit drugs deals a body-blow to the drug syndicates engaged in manufacturing, sale and distribution of such drugs, which have the potential to harm India's youth. DRI is committed to making utmost efforts to protect India from the menace of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances that have wide ranging socio-economic implications.

In the financial year 2021-22, through its operations conducted across the length and breadth of India, DRI seized 3,463 kg of heroin, 208 kg of pseudoephedrine and 321 kg of cocaine, together valued at almost Rs 19,800 crore in the international illicit market, the ministry said in a statement. (ANI)

