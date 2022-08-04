Left Menu

Strong aerospace demand lifts Meggitt's first-half revenue

Meggitt, which agreed to a 6.3 billion pound buyout offer from U.S peer Parker Hannifin Corp, reaffirmed its plan to close the deal by third quarter of 2022 after winning the approval of the European Commision and UK's antitrust earlier this year. Smaller rival Senior Plc stuck to its full-year forecast earlier this week, reflecting higher production of narrow-body jets, U.S defence demand and a recovery in wide-body jet production for long-haul routes expected towards the end of the year. ($1 = 0.8232 pounds)

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-08-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 11:58 IST
Strong aerospace demand lifts Meggitt's first-half revenue
Meggitt Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British aircraft parts supplier Meggitt Plc reported a 21% rise in its first-half revenue on Thursday, as planemakers ramped up their production to serve post-pandemic recovery in air travel.

The London-based company, which supplies to both civil and military aerospace manufacturers including Boeing and Airbus, said revenue came in at 821 million pounds ($997.35 million) in the six-month period ended June 30, compared with 680 million pounds last year. Its first-half underlying profit before tax rose 31% to 63.6 million pounds.

Still, major aerospace companies have sounded the alarm on their supply chains with shortages of raw materials and components crimping the industry's ability to capitalise on roaring travel demand. Meggitt, which agreed to a 6.3 billion pound buyout offer from U.S peer Parker Hannifin Corp, reaffirmed its plan to close the deal by third quarter of 2022 after winning the approval of the European Commision and UK's antitrust earlier this year.

Smaller rival Senior Plc stuck to its full-year forecast earlier this week, reflecting higher production of narrow-body jets, U.S defence demand and a recovery in wide-body jet production for long-haul routes expected towards the end of the year. ($1 = 0.8232 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022