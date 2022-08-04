Left Menu

Thane consumer disputes forum asks tour operator to pay Rs 80,000 compensation for poor services

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-08-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 13:27 IST
The Thane District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a tour operator to pay a complainant more than Rs 80,000 as compensation for providing deficient services.

Commission president VC Premchandani and member Poonam Maharshi said the tour operator, from Mulund in Mumbai, must pay complainant Rupali Satpute Rs 30,000 for mental agony, Rs 10,000 as cost, as well as Rs 36,883 as difference of return flight ticket fares.

In the order passed on July 14, copy of which was made available on Wednesday, the commission upheld the complainant's view that the tour package provided between May 31 and June 6, 2018 by the operator was deficient, including stay in a hotel not of the grade promised.

