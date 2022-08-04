Left Menu

Dabur Q1 profit marginally rises to Rs 441 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 15:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 441.06 crore for the first quarter that ended June 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 438.30 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing Its revenue from operations was up 8.07 percent to Rs 2,822.43 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,611.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Dabur India's total expenses were at Rs 2,358.52 crore, up 10.81 percent in the June quarter. The same stood at Rs 2,128.32 crore last year.

On Thursday, shares of Dabur India Ltd were trading at Rs 574.10 apiece on BSE, up 0.81 percent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

