Left Menu

Maha: Man held for molesting woman on railway station platform

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-08-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 16:12 IST
Maha: Man held for molesting woman on railway station platform
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old printing press employee from Navi Mumbai was arrested by Thane railway police for allegedly molesting a woman on a station platform, an official said on Thursday.

Prateek Prakash Gurav, a resident of Rabale, had allegedly molested the woman on Wednesday when she was waiting to catch a suburban train to Ambernath at around 7:45pm, the official said.

''He was pinned down by others on the platform after the woman raised an alarm. Gurav has been charged under section 354 (outraging modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code,'' the Thane railway police official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022