Maha: Man held for molesting woman on railway station platform
A 28-year-old printing press employee from Navi Mumbai was arrested by Thane railway police for allegedly molesting a woman on a station platform, an official said on Thursday.
Prateek Prakash Gurav, a resident of Rabale, had allegedly molested the woman on Wednesday when she was waiting to catch a suburban train to Ambernath at around 7:45pm, the official said.
''He was pinned down by others on the platform after the woman raised an alarm. Gurav has been charged under section 354 (outraging modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code,'' the Thane railway police official informed.
