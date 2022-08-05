Left Menu

Thai police say 13 people killed, 35 injured in night club fire

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2022 08:57 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 08:57 IST
At least 13 people were killed and 35 injured when a fire broke out at a night club in Thailand's eastern Chonburi province early on Friday, a police official said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and all victims so far have been identified as Thai nationals, police said. The fire at the Mountain B night club, southeast of the capital Bangkok, started at about 0100 local time (1800 GMT Thursday), Wuttipong Somjai, a superintendent at a local police station, told Reuters by phone.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has assured families of victims they will receive help from authorities and urged entertainment venues nationwide to ensure they have proper emergency exits and safety measures in place.

