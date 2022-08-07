Left Menu

First ship since Russian invasion arrives in Ukraine, ministry says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-08-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 18:17 IST
First ship since Russian invasion arrives in Ukraine, ministry says
The first cargo vessel since the Russian invasion arrived at Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for the future transportation of grain to international markets, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports as part of a deal to unblock the country's sea exports.

"Bulk carrier FULMAR S has arrived at Chornomorsk port and is ready for loading," the ministry said on Facebook.

