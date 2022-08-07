First ship since Russian invasion arrives in Ukraine, ministry says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-08-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 18:17 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The first cargo vessel since the Russian invasion arrived at Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for the future transportation of grain to international markets, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said on Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday, four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports as part of a deal to unblock the country's sea exports.
"Bulk carrier FULMAR S has arrived at Chornomorsk port and is ready for loading," the ministry said on Facebook.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US mulling supplying fighter jets for Ukraine: White House
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 2-U.S. pledges more military aid to Ukraine, peace seems far off
UPDATE 2-U.S. discussing America-made fighter jets for Ukraine
WRAPUP 3-U.S. pledges more military aid to Ukraine, peace seems far off