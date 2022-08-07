Left Menu

Israel, Palestinians agree truce from Sunday evening - sources

An Egyptian security source said Israel had agreed to the truce offer, while a Palestinian official familiar with Egyptian mediation efforts said it would go into effect at 20:00 (1900 GMT). Spokespeople for Israel and Islamic Jihad, the faction it has been fighting in Gaza since clashes erupted on Friday, did not confirm this, saying only that they were in contact with Cairo.

Israel and Palestinian militants have agreed to observe a truce in Gaza from Sunday evening as proposed by Cairo, sources said, after a weekend-long pounding of Palestinian targets by Israel drove militants to target its cities with longer-range rockets. An Egyptian security source said Israel had agreed to the truce offer, while a Palestinian official familiar with Egyptian mediation efforts said it would go into effect at 20:00 (1900 GMT).

Spokespeople for Israel and Islamic Jihad, the faction it has been fighting in Gaza since clashes erupted on Friday, did not confirm this, saying only that they were in contact with Cairo. (Additional reporting by Ali Sawafta and by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan in Cairo; writing by Dan Williams; editing by John Stonestreet)

