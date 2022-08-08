Left Menu

European shares bounce as cyclicals, growth stocks find footing

European shares opened higher on Monday, led by cyclical and growth stocks, after clocking falls in the previous week when a strong U.S. jobs report rekindled bets of another aggressive rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European STOXX 600 index added 0.8%, steadying after snapping two weeks of gains on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 12:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The pan-European STOXX 600 index added 0.8%, steadying after snapping two weeks of gains on Friday. Miners, technology, and autos, among the hardest hit in the previous week, led early gains on Monday.

Focus shifts to key inflation data from the world's biggest economy later in the week, after global stock markets were spooked by data on Friday that showed a large increase in U.S. employment. Among other stocks, French utility company Veolia rose 3.3% as it confirmed it would sell Suez's UK waste business to Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd for around 2.4 billion euros ($2.4 billion).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

