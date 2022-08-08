Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 14:44 IST
Gold gains Rs 97; silver jumps Rs 527
Gold in the national capital on Monday rose by Rs 97 to Rs 52,490 per 10 gram amid rise in international precious metal prices along with depreciation in rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 52,393 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also jumped by Rs 527 to Rs 58,465 per kg from Rs 57,938 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee depreciated 22 paise to 79.46 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking subdued sentiment in the domestic equities.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,777 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 20.07 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,777 per ounce,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

