Ukraine seeks new IMF programme, hopes aid arrives in Nov-Dec - PM
Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 17:58 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine has formally requested a new programme from the International Monetary Fund and hopes to receive aid under the programme from November to December, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Monday.
"We expect to receive the corresponding assistance from the IMF already in November-December of this year," he said in a statement on the government website.
