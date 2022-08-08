Left Menu

Pfizer buying spree continues with $5.4B hematology deal

Pfizer will spend about USD 5.4 billion to buy Global Blood Therapeutics as the pharmaceutical giant continues to invest some of the cash influx reaped during the COVID-19 pandemic.Pfizer said Monday that the acquisition will boost its capabilities in rare hematology.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 08-08-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 18:28 IST
Pfizer buying spree continues with $5.4B hematology deal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Pfizer will spend about USD 5.4 billion to buy Global Blood Therapeutics as the pharmaceutical giant continues to invest some of the cash influx reaped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pfizer said Monday that the acquisition will boost its capabilities in rare hematology. Global Therapeutics makes Oxybryta tablets for treating sickle cell disease. Oxbryta sales were about $195 million last year.

The latest deal follows Pfizer's $11.6 billion acquisition of Biohaven, which the companies announced in May, and a $6.7 billion acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals announced last December.

Pfizer also announced in April a smaller acquisition to buy the privately held ReViral Ltd., which is developing a treatment for respiratory syncytial virus. Pfizer Inc.'s top-selling COVID-19 vaccine and treatment have left the New York City drugmaker flush with cash to spend on an acquisition feel. The vaccine and treatment brought in more than $16 billion combined just in the recently completed second quarter.

Aamir Malik, the company's chief business innovation officer, told analysts recently that Pfizer was "leaving very few stones unturned" in looking for expansion opportunities. Malik said Pifzer was looking for deals that will speed up growth in the back half of the decade and can add substantial value either scientifically or commercially.

"I think we're very excited about the opportunities that are ahead of us and the flexibility that our balance sheet gives us to pursue those," he said during a call to discuss second-quarter results. Pfizer will pay $68.50 per share in cash for each share of Global Blood Therapeutics. Both companies' boards have approved the deal, which still needs regulatory approval and approval from GBT shareholders. Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., based just outside San Francisco, rose 4% before the opening bell. Shares of Pfizer were essentially flat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022