World Bank says mobilizing $4.5 billion U.S. grant for Ukraine
The World Bank on Monday said it was mobilizing a $4.5 billion grant for Ukraine provided by the United States that will help Kyiv meet urgent needs created by Russia's invasion, including healthcare, pensions and social payments.
The grant, arranged by the U.S. Treasury and the U.S. Agency for International Development and administered through the World Bank, was first reported by Reuters.
