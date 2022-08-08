World Bank says mobilizing $4.5 billion U.S. grant for Ukraine

The World Bank on Monday said it was mobilizing a $4.5 billion grant for Ukraine provided by the United States that will help Kyiv meet urgent needs created by Russia's invasion, including healthcare, pensions and social payments.

The grant, arranged by the U.S. Treasury and the U.S. Agency for International Development and administered through the World Bank, was first reported by Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)