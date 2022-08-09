Power Grid Corporation appoints Pramod Kumar as CFO

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited on Tuesday said it has appointed Pramod Kumar as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company. Before his appointment to the new position, Kumar served as Executive Director (Finance) of Power Grid Corporation.

In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is to inform that the Power Grid Board of Directors in their meeting held on 8th August 2022 have accorded approval for the appointment of Pramod Kumar, Executive Director (Finance) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f. 8th August 2022, Power Grid Corporation said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. Pramod Kumar is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), having experience of 35 years in the power sector involving almost all areas of finance and accounting function i.e. finalisation of corporate accounts, formulation of capital budget, coordination with internal/statutory/government auditors, concurrence of award activities, MIS, Fund Management etc, the company said.

The share price of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited slumped 0.81 per cent to Rs 221.70 at the BSE on Monday. (ANI)

