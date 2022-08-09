Left Menu

HDFC gets NHB nod for proposed merger with subsidiary bank

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 16:05 IST
HDFC gets NHB nod for proposed merger with subsidiary bank
  • Country:
  • India

Mortgage major HDFC has received approval from the National Housing Bank (NHB) for its merger with subsidiary HDFC Bank, a regulatory filing said on Tuesday.

The NHB has also approved the merger of two wholly-owned subsidiaries -- HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings Limited -- of the housing finance company with HDFC, the filing said.

''We wish to inform you that the NHB vide its letter dated August 8, 2022, has granted its no-objection to the scheme, as required pursuant to the refinance facilities availed by HDFC Ltd from NHB,'' HDFC said in the filing.

The country's largest mortgage lender by asset size has already received approval from the Reserve Bank, Sebi and the stock exchanges (NSE and BSE) for the proposed merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank.

The merger scheme remains subject to various statutory and regulatory approvals including approvals from the Competition Commission of lndia, the NCLT and the respective shareholders and creditors of the two companies.

The merged entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore. The merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of FY24.

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
ESO shares this stunning view of Milky Way as it stretches over Atacama Desert

ESO shares this stunning view of Milky Way as it stretches over Atacama Dese...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022