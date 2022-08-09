Left Menu

Miles Education invests USD 6 mn to strengthen infra; appoints Vikas Gupta as board chairmand, MD

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 17:21 IST
Miles Education invests USD 6 mn to strengthen infra; appoints Vikas Gupta as board chairmand, MD
  • Country:
  • India

Edtech startup Miles Education on Tuesday said it has invested over USD 6 million (around Rs 48 crore) to strengthen infrastructure and aims to clock revenues of Rs 250 crore by the end of 2022-23.

Miles Education has set up centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi and Mumbai and will expand to over 24 cities by the end of this financial year, including 10-15 tier-II cities.

The company is investing over USD 6 million in well-equipped residential infrastructure, the best faculty across regions and other training amenities, Miles Education said in a statement.

The company is slated to clock revenues of Rs 250 crore by end of FY23 as part of its growth plans.

Miles Education also appointed industry veteran Vikas Gupta as board chairman and MD of the company to spearhead this expansion and growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1.7 billion years after the universe's beginning

Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1....

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022