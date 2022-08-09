Miles Education invests USD 6 mn to strengthen infra; appoints Vikas Gupta as board chairmand, MD

Edtech startup Miles Education on Tuesday said it has invested over USD 6 million (around Rs 48 crore) to strengthen infrastructure and aims to clock revenues of Rs 250 crore by the end of 2022-23.

Miles Education has set up centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi and Mumbai and will expand to over 24 cities by the end of this financial year, including 10-15 tier-II cities.

The company is investing over USD 6 million in well-equipped residential infrastructure, the best faculty across regions and other training amenities, Miles Education said in a statement.

The company is slated to clock revenues of Rs 250 crore by end of FY23 as part of its growth plans.

Miles Education also appointed industry veteran Vikas Gupta as board chairman and MD of the company to spearhead this expansion and growth.

