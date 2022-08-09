Left Menu

Tata Chemicals Q1 net profit jumps 86 pc to Rs 637 crore

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 17:46 IST
Tata Chemicals Q1 net profit jumps 86 pc to Rs 637 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Chemicals on Tuesday reported an 86.25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 637 crore during the quarter ending June.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 342 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Tata Chemicals said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company went up by 34.15 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 3,995 crore compared to Rs 2,978 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

Shares of the company on Tuesday settled 0.95 per cent up at Rs 957.15 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1.7 billion years after the universe's beginning

Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1....

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022