Left Menu

Skoda reopens bookings for Kodiaq; deliveries in Jan-Mar next yr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 12:44 IST
Skoda reopens bookings for Kodiaq; deliveries in Jan-Mar next yr
  • Country:
  • India

Skoda Auto India on Wednesday said it has again commenced the bookings of its SUV Kodiaq, with deliveries scheduled in January-March next year.

The company had earlier opened the bookings for the model in January this year.

Prices start at Rs 37.49 lakh and will be applicable for the January-March quarter of 2023, the Czech automaker said in a statement.

The booking amount is Rs 50,000, and the SUV can only be booked across the company's dealerships across the country, it added.

The three Kodiaq trims are tagged at Rs 37.49 lakh, Rs 38.49 lakh and Rs 39.99 lakh, respectively.

''We are opening bookings for Q1 2023 and will announce phase-wise booking windows for the rest of the 2023 volumes,'' Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022