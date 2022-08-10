Left Menu

Bhaskar Karampudi, Co-Founder and Director of B-CUBE, explains why the future of learning is online

Learning has traditionally been an offline process. Everyone is accustomed to learning through books, guides, study material and notes taken during the classroom teaching sessions.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-08-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 14:05 IST
Bhaskar Karampudi, Co-Founder and Director of B-CUBE, explains why the future of learning is online
Bhaskar Karampudi, Co-founder & Director of B-CUBE. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Learning has traditionally been an offline process. Everyone is accustomed to learning through books, guides, study material and notes taken during the classroom teaching sessions. However, the last 2 years have witnessed an unbelievable shift worldwide, in the way learning happens.

One of the important outcomes of the pandemic is the way everyone's life has changed forever. Zoom meetings, online classes, digital commerce and work from home have become the new normal. Schools, colleges, and universities have seen learners attending classes online. Businesses, employers, and employees have realized the added comfort of managing things from home. To sum up, everything and everyone is online. "A vast majority of learners today prefer enrolling in online courses," says Bhaskar Karampudi, Co-founder & Director of B-CUBE. "The ease of access from anywhere in the world, self-paced learning mode, the convenience of rewatching and revising the video lessons and of course, the added benefit of choosing the timings at one's own convenience is fuelling the growth of online learning!"

B-CUBE has predominantly been an offline training company and has conducted seminars as well as workshops in over 10 cities until February 2020. Within one week of the announcement of the lockdown, B-CUBE launched their first 100 per cent online course through the brand name EVERSITY. Over the last 2 years, they have digitized majority of the courses and currently offer over 80 different online courses. In a short span of just 30 months EVERSITY has been able to build a reputation for itself, offering self-paced video courses related to various topics including but not limited to Digital Marketing, Content Writing, Online Freelancing, Web Design, Affiliate Marketing and Teaching Online. Currently about 4400 learners from across the country access the courses online through the EVERSITY Web, Android, and iOS apps.

Bhaskar Karampudi says, "We have recently launched over 10 courses related to the stock markets and will soon be launching courses related to life skills, coaching, mentoring, as well as a suite of courses related to test preparation for various competitive exams." To spread the message of online learning and to encourage entrepreneurs to venture into the online learning space, B-CUBE has launched the Reseller Licensing model through which aspiring EDTECH entrepreneurs can resell EVERSITY's highly in-demand courses on their own brand, without the hassle of creating their own courses.

Bhaskar Karampudi has been conducting a 1-day Workshop "Launch Your Own Online Business" to help individuals aspiring to become online entrepreneurs. The workshop trains participants on various online business avenues, and provides a step-by-step blueprint to launch and scale up a successful online business, particularly in the edtech space. To get more information on the schedule of workshops, reach out on support@b-cube.in or Whatsapp: 7680990163.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022