Left Menu

Airtel Africa signs up for USD 125 million credit pact with Citi

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 15:57 IST
Airtel Africa signs up for USD 125 million credit pact with Citi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Airtel Africa has signed up for a USD 125 million revolving facility from American banking major Citi.

The company, which has telecom and mobile money operations in 14 African countries, said the facility involves borrowing both in local currencies and US dollar.

''The facility has a tenor up to September 2024 and will be used to support Airtel Africa's operations and investments in four of its subsidiaries,'' the telco said in a statement.

It provides interest rate savings in exchange for achieving social impact milestones relating to digital inclusion and gender diversity with a focus on rural areas and women, the statement said.

Citi said the deal was executed by its Indian unit, where Airtel Africa's parent Bharti Airtel is headquartered, and the credit facility will be extended through its branch offices or subsidiaries in sub-Saharan Africa.

''This is the first performance-indicator based deal executed by Citi India in the area of telecommunications. This sustainability linked loan facility with Airtel Africa is aligned to expand digital inclusion and gender diversity,'' Citi's head for corporate banking in south Asia K Balasubramanian said.

The lender continues to look for similar opportunities in India and other markets, he said, adding that the Airtel Africa transaction will contribute to its stated goal of USD 1 trillion towards sustainable finance by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022