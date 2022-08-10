Left Menu

India to remove fare caps imposed on airlines from Aug 31

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 16:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
India will remove the fare caps it imposed on domestic airlines in 2020 during the pandemic on Aug. 31, the country's civil aviation ministry said on Wednesday, lifting restrictions on ticket prices.

The government, in a rare move, had regulated fares by imposing a minimum and maximum band based on the flight's duration to prevent ticket prices from spiking due to pent-up demand arising from an easing of restrictions on air travel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

