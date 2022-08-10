Cholamandalam Financial reports standalone Q1 net loss at Rs 0.26 cr due to 'decrease in finance cost'

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd on Wednesday reported standalone net loss at Rs 0.26 crore during the April-June 2022 quarter, the company said on Wednesday.

The city-based Murugappa Group company had registered standalone net loss at Rs 0.93 crore during corresponding quarter previous year. The standalone net loss for the year ending March 31, 2022 was at Rs 70.74 crore.

In a statement, the company said the reduction in net loss was mainly on account of 'decrease in finance cost'.

The standalone total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 2.10 crore as against Rs 2.12 crore registered in the same period of last year. For the year ending March 31, 2022 the standalone total income stood at Rs 83.51 crore.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, in which Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd holds 45.4 per cent stake has disbursed Rs 13,329 crore during the April-June 2022 quarter as against Rs 3,635 crore recorded same period last year.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company, a subsidiary in general insurance business registered a Gross Written Premium of Rs 1,384 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 997 crore registered same period last year.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services, a joint venture company of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, registered a total income of Rs 15.09 crore for the quarter ending June 30,2022 from Rs 10.97 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year, the statement added.

