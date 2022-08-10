Suzlon Net jumps multi fold to Rs 2432 cr in June quarter
Suzlon Energy posted a multi-fold rise in its net profit to Rs 2,432.55 crore in the June quarter compared to the year-ago period, helped by exceptional gains.
The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a BSE filing said.
Total income of the company rose to Rs 1,383.47 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,148.61 crore a year ago.
