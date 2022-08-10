Left Menu

Two men nabbed for drugging, robbing train passengers

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-08-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 23:22 IST
Two robbers have been arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) Nagpur unit for allegedly drugging and robbing train passengers, police said on Wednesday.

Stolen valuables worth Rs 3.37 lakh were recovered from the possession of the duo - Mohd Majbul Qutub Ali (40), a resident of Kishanganj district in Bihar, and Jahiruddin Samsuddin (45), a native of Uttar Dinajpur district in West Bengal - they said.

The accused had boarded the Mumbai-Howrah Geetanjali Express last month and looted valuables worth Rs 3.87 lakh from two passengers, the police said.

Explaining their modus operand, a police official said the two would board trains and target passengers travelling alone.

They would give passengers fruit juice laced with sedatives and rob them of their possessions once they became unconscious, said the official.

Acting on a tip-off, GRP personnel arrested the duo from their respective native state, he said, adding they face multiple criminal cases.

