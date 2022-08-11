Left Menu

Coal India shares gain 3 pc to touch 52-week high on strong Q1 numbers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 11:16 IST
Coal India shares gain 3 pc to touch 52-week high on strong Q1 numbers
Coal India Image Credit: Twitter (@CoalIndiaHQ)
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Coal India gained over 3 percent to hit a 52-week high in morning trade on Thursday after the company reported robust June quarter numbers.

On BSE, the stock opened strong at Rs 226.00, then gained further to hit a 52-week high of Rs 226.10, registering a rise of 2.84 percent over its previous closing price after its June quarter profit almost tripled to Rs 8,832.86 crore.

On the NSE, the stock climbed 3.16 percent to a 52-week high of Rs 226.80.

Coal India Ltd on Wednesday reported an almost three-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,832.86 crore for the June 2022 quarter on the back of higher sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,169.86 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations during the April-June period increased to Rs 35,092.17 crore from Rs 25,282.75 crore a year ago.

The company's net sales in the first quarter rose to Rs 32,497.9 crore from Rs 23,293.65 crore earlier.

Its output in the April-June period rose to 159.75 million tonnes (MT) from 123.98 MT in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022