Air India to operate 24 additional domestic flights from Aug 20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 14:52 IST
Air India on Thursday said it will operate 24 additional domestic flights from August 20 onwards.

''The additional 24 flights include two new frequencies from Delhi to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, and from Mumbai to Chennai and Hyderabad, as well as one new frequency on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route and Ahmedabad-Pune route,'' the airline said in a statement.

Air India MD and CEO Campbell Wilson said, ''Over the past six months, Air India has been working closely with our partners to return aircraft to service, and we are delighted that this effort is now bearing fruit.'' Air India's narrowbody aircraft fleet stands at 70, of which 54 are currently serviceable. The remaining 16 aircraft will progressively return to service by early 2023.

