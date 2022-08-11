Oil India net profit triples on oil, gas price boost
- Country:
- India
Oil India Ltd (OIL), the nation's second-largest state explorer, reported a tripling of its net profit in the June quarter on record oil and gas price realisation.
Its net profit was Rs 1,555.46 crore, or Rs 14.34 per share, in April-June compared to Rs 507.94 crore, or Rs 4.68 a share, in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.
The earnings rose as the company got USD 112.72 per barrel price for crude oil it sold in the quarter as opposed to USD 67.15 a barrel rate realised in the same period last year. Gas price realisation more than doubled to USD 6.1 per million British thermal unit from USD 1.79.
Higher crude oil and natural gas prices stem from the rally in international oil prices that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Turnover nearly doubled to Rs 6,029.86 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year that began on April 1.
The earnings were also aided by a 4 per cent rise in crude oil production at 0.78 million tonnes and an 8 per cent rise in gas output at 771 million standard cubic metres.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Oil India Ltd
- British
- Ukraine
- Russia
- USD 1.79
- USD 112.72
ALSO READ
U.S. says Biden-Xi call expected to cover Taiwan tensions, Ukraine
Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix orders sequel and spinoff to Ryan Gosling film 'Gray Man'; Britain to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on Ukraine's behalf and more
Ukraine: UNICEF delivers life-saving supplies for over 50,000 children in Odesa
First Ukraine grain exports likely this week under deal -Turkish official
Ukraine conflict affected India's telecom, tea exports: Centre in Parliament