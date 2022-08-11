Left Menu

Govt reappoints four independent directors on central board of RBI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 21:22 IST
The government has reappointed four independent directors, including RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy and cooperative movement veteran Satish K Marathe, on the board of RBI for another four years.

Besides, the Centre also re-nominated Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi as part-time, non-official directors on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India for a further period of four years after completion of their present tenure on September 18, 2022, the central bank said in statement.

''The central government has re-nominated Shri Satish Kashinath Marathe and Shri Swaminathan Gurumurthy as part-time, non-official directors on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India for a further period of four years with effect from August 11, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,'' it said in another statement.

Non-official directors are appointed for a period of four years and are eligible for re-appointment.

