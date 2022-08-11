Maha: 11 theft cases solved in Kalyan, nine arrested

Kalyan police in the district has solved a total of 11 cases of theft with the arrest of nine persons, an official said on Thursday. Senior Police Inspector Bashir Shaikh of Kolsewadi police station said stolen goods including an auto rikshaw, nine motorcycles and a car battery were seized during the operation.

The thefts had taken place from the jurisdictions of Kolsewadi, MFC, Hill Line and Shil Daighar police stations, he added.

