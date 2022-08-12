Atal Incubation Centre(AIC) NMIMS Inks MoU with Legalwiz.in

AIC NMIMS, one among the many Atal Incubation Centres in India funded by Atal Innovation Mission set up by NITI Aayog, has recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Legalwiz.in, a leading legaltech company founded in April 2016 to help start-ups with legal, financial, corporate and taxation compliances.

Early stage start-ups face difficulties when it comes to understanding and dealing with legal compliance and other technical matters. However, this exclusive industry-academia collaboration between AIC NMIMS and Legalwiz.in will certainly address all the teething problems faced by new start-ups. Whether it is IP registration, Tax registration & Filings, Legalwiz.in will take care of all this and more, enabling the incubatees at AIC NMIMS to concentrate on their entrepreneurial journey and in scaling their start-ups while leaving the regulatory and legal aspects to Legalwiz.in. They also assist the start-ups with trademark, patent and copyright matters, besides legal drafting in a transparent manner. Having successfully served more than 6,000 start-ups and MSMEs, Legalwiz.in's credibility is above par. The fruitful association between AIC NMIMS and Legalwiz.in is certain to give a renewed impetus to the start-up ecosystem in the country, enabling more innovative entrepreneurial ideas and opportunities to emerge.

The incubatees at AIC NMIMS will be able to avail the services of Legalwiz.in at a preferential discounted price. Not to mention, they will get the opportunity to tap into Legalwiz.in's wide business network, both national and international, which will help expand the incubatees' own businesses, making fund raising a less daunting exercise. The incubatees will also be able to avail of the plethora of business services offered by the Legalwiz.in Partner Services Platform, which includes eCommerce, CRM, web development, customer care, financial services, payment gateways, etc, at pre-determined prices.

Mr. Harshal Shah, CEO, AIC-NMIMS Incubation Centre, expressed his happiness about AIC-NMIMS' signing of MoU with Legalwiz.in., and said, ''Taking care of legal and compliance issues is a very important aspect of any business and this valuable partnership will help our incubatees and nascent start-ups to soar high without having to worry about the legalities. It will also help promote a conducive environment for the start-up environment to flourish.'' Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shrijay Sheth, Founder – Legalwiz.in, said, ''We are proud to partner with AIC NMIMS to further accelerate entrepreneurship and startups. I strongly believe that academia-industry collaborations will usher in the next phase of growth and drive entrepreneurship, creating market-facing, customer-ready products and services. Thus we have instituted partnership programs with Atal Incubation Centers (AICs) and entrepreneurship-cells, wherein nascent ventures can access best-in-class services in the ecosystem and focus on scaling their business. Partnering with industry leaders, we are striving to drive a culture of learning, collaboration and synergistic growth in the ecosystem, making it more resilient. We invite AICs & e-Cells to partner with us and usher in the next wave of entrepreneurship by helping to further create a collaborative ecosystem.'' About AIC NMIMS AIC NMIMS Incubation Centre is launched by NMIMS (Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies) in collaboration with the NITI Aayog, Government of India. It is sector agnostic Incubator established to provide budding entrepreneurs the ecosystem to create successful and sustainable businesses. AIC NMIMS helps early-stage startups in their entrepreneurial journey. For more details, visit: https://aic.nmims.edu/ About NMIMS Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across eight campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17,000 full-time students, and 800+ full-time faculty members, ten faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) laid the foundation stone of this esteemed university with the aim to cater to the rising demand for management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach to holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC, and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with A+ (CGPA of 3.59.) About Legalwiz Legalwiz.in is a StartUp based at Ahmedabad. Founded by a longtime LegalTech industry veteran Shrijay Sheth. The firm provides professional services as a ''simple – affordable – transparent'' business model, making it easy to start and manage the businesses in India.

