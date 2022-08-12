Left Menu

Male-bound private aircraft diverted to Coimbatore following smoke warning

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 12-08-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 15:33 IST
  Country:
  • India

Coimbatore (TN), Aug 12 (PTI ) A Male-bound private carrier was diverted and landed here on Friday after a smoke warning was detected, official sources said.

The Bengaluru-Male service was carrying 92 passengers.

The aircraft landed safely at the airport and has been parked in the apron. The pilot reported that all operations were normal, the sources said without elaborating on further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

