Sun TV Networks Q1 net profit rises 35 pc to Rs 494 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 18:42 IST
Broadcaster Sun TV Networks Ltd on Friday reported a 35.32 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 493.99 crore in the first quarter ended June.

The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 365.03 crore in the April-June period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Sun TV's revenue from operations rose 48.88 per cent to Rs 1,219.14 crore in the latest June quarter. It was at Rs 818.87 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses climbed nearly 78 per cent to Rs 660.80 crore in the three months ended June 2022.

Sun TV operates satellite television channels across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla and Marathi. It has FM radio stations and owns the SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League as well as the OTT platform Sun NXT.

In a separate filing, Sun TV said its board on Friday approved an interim dividend of 100 per cent, which is Rs 5 per share.

Share of the company rose marginally to close at Rs 477.35 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

