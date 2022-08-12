Top U.S. auto safety regulator stepping down
- Country:
- United States
The top U.S. auto safety regulator is stepping down to return to the California Air Resources Board, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.
Steven Cliff, who in May was confirmed by voice vote by the U.S. Senate, had been serving as deputy administrator of the NHTSA since February 2021 and overseen the agency's safety investigations into Tesla.
Cliff is a former deputy executive officer at CARB and will become executive officer at CARB effective Sept. 12.
